Waterbury teen recognized by PD chief for saving kids, mom from burning car

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury teenager is being credited with saving four people from a burning car.

Justin Gavin, 18, noticed the burning car while walking on West Main Street Wednesday.

He ran over and freed the driver, then pulled three kids from inside. The mother credits Gavin with saving their lives.

Justin Gavin, 18, was honored by the Chief of Police in Waterbury for saving three kids and their mother from this burning car Sept. 9, 2020.

The police chief is recognizing his heroism.

“One of the things I do to recognize heroic feats or excellent work is provide them with a challenge coin. It’s just to acknowledge your heroic act and a token of my appreciation for you being a great member of the community.”

The chief says he hopes the coin reminds Gavin of the day and all the good he did.