Waterbury teens, police dig in to help seniors, physically-challenged after snow storm

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — It was a sight for sore eyes after the big winter storm.

“It’s a Godsend to have these guys come through,” said John Maia, who suffered a painful back injury.

A group of Waterbury teenagers and police officers showed up outside his house Thursday with a bunch of shovels. Together, they were scooping the snow that had piled up on his driveway, trapping his car.

Because of his back injury, John couldn’t go outside and shovel away all that snow himself.

“I got injured at work 20, 21 years ago,” John said. “I’ve been out of work for a while. I’ve had two operations…. I actually need a third operation.”

To spare him more pain, the teens and police officers with Waterbury’s Police Activity League, or PAL, came storming in and went to work. They call themselves “The Waterbury PAL Shovel Brigade”.

News 8 asked one of the teens why he does this.

“Because I know if this was my house and I couldn’t get out I wouldn’t like it, so why not help the people who can’t?”

The Shovel Brigade helps the physically-challenged and seniors who call the police department telling them they need help after a storm like this. This is the 5th year in a row the brigade has been in action. This winter, they have plans to help more than a hundred people.

To John, it’s some warmth during a tough time.

“It’s nice when these guys come through and help me out,” he said. “I truly appreciate it.”