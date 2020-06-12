Waterbury teens protect others from COVID-19 by passing out face masks

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A group of teens was hanging out in the Berkely Heights neighborhood on Friday.

Those teenagers were doing more than you might think.

“I want them to see strong Black youth that care about their community and care about the safety of those in their community,” said Amari Brantley.

Brantley is President of the Waterbury NAACP Youth Council. They work with the NAACP at large to help people in overlooked communities.

On Friday they were in Berkely Heights helping to protect African American residents in Waterbury — one of the groups hit hard by COVID-19.

“This is a lower end kind of income [area], and they may not always have access to masks, so we just want to make sure we can get them what they need to make sure they stay safe,” said Darrius Burrus, a member of the council.

As the group of five went from building to building and stopping by cars with people inside giving them free face masks, you could see the appreciation from people in the community.

“I’m glad to see the young kids, whoever they are, helping to keep us safe,” said one senior who got a free face masks. “It’s a beautiful thing.”

They’re not only helping to pass out free PPE, they’re also helping with policing issues after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Before passing out the masks, Brantley was at a meeting with Waterbury’s police chief.

“We talked about how the youth perspective can be given, and how youth can make a change on the world and change how the city can be ran and policed,” Brantley said.

The teens have positive interaction with police officers in Waterbury. An annual PAL (Police Activity League) basketball game between them and the police department helps to build trust and positive relationships with the department.

Speaking of positive relationships, that’s what their effort created in Berkely Heights — just by reaching out and extending a helping hand, or, in this case, a face mask.

“We’re doing this because it touches our heart, and it’s something we care deeply about,” Brantley said.