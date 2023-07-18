WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents around the Waterbury region say discolored water is running from their faucets, following a major water main break Monday morning on Old Branch Road in Thomaston.

According to the Watertown Water and Sewer Authority, the city had a 42″ water main break, and an emergency contractor expedited the repair. Customers may experience discolored water until the repair is completed.

The break is in the heart of the system for the entire city and is essentially the “aorta” of the water system, Rob Langenauer, superintendent of water for the City of Waterbury, said. Since many water lines needed to be rerouted, Langenauer said sediment was stirred up, causing the water to appear brown.

Langenauer said the water is safe to drink. However, he does not recommend running dishwashers or washing machines because the sediment can cause damage and discoloration.

“I just washed my rice and chicken, and I was worried that me and my family was going to get sick,” said Tenisha James, of Waterbury. “Like, do I have to throw this food away?”

James says she was cooking for her three children when she realized the water inside her Waterbury apartment was discolored.

“I first contacted my neighbor upstairs and I said, ‘Hey, is your water brown?’” James said. “She said, ‘Yea girl, it’s brown, too. What’s going on?’ and I said, ‘I have no idea.’”

The 42″ diameter pipe that needs to be fixed is being shipped from Illinois — as there is only one manufacturer that makes the type of pipe used in the system, Langenauer said. The pipe is expected to arrive Wednesday morning.

The site of the break has been excavated and is ready for repair.

Jimmy Bothroyd owns the property next to the break on Old Branch Road. He says water gushed over the bank and down the hill, washing out his company’s storage lot.

“I had all my water trailers there,” said Bothroyd. “The dirt, gravel was up on the bumpers.”

Cleanup is underway as crews wait for repair parts, which could cost a $100,000.

Langenauer said officials are still investigating the cause of the water main break, but believe it was a power surge causing a generator to kick in.

Another official on scene told News 8 the pipe was from the 1970s and appeared to be fine, but rocks and other materials surrounding it may have shifted during last weekend’s storm.