Waterbury to begin offering free COVID-19 testing this week

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of Waterbury will begin offering free coronavirus testing this week starting today.

Free COVID-19 tests will be conducted throughout the city starting today until Friday. Those looking to get tested can arrive without a doctor’s order and even if they don’t display any symptoms.

A drive-up and walk-up test will be available at the Community Health Center on 51 North Elm Street from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday – Friday.

Walk-up tests will be conducted at the Duggan School on 38 West Porter Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Tuesday through August.

Waterbury PAL on 64 Division Street is hosting walk-up tests every Thursday through August from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

A pop-up testing site at Grace Baptist Church on 65 Kingsbury Street will be open on Friday, July 24 from 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Attendants can do a walk-up or drive-up test.

Lastly, Mt. Olive AME Zion Church on 81-100 Pearl Street will open for drive-up and walk-up testing on Tuesday, July 28 from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.