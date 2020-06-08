Waterbury to hold annual 4th of July Fireworks amid pandemic

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — While cities and towns across the state are canceling their annual Fourth of July celebrations amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Brass City has announced they are still holding theirs.

Mayor Neil O’Leary’s office announced Monday the city will be holding their annual Fourth of July Fireworks Display on Sunday, July 5th at 9:15 p.m.

The city says, “in an effort to adhere to social distancing guidelines related to COVID-19, and promote the safety of our residents,” no one will be allowed to park or view the fireworks from the Brass Mill Center Mall parking lots.

“Waterbury respectfully asks all residents and spectators to adhere to all social distancing and

CDC guidelines as you celebrate with friends and family,” the mayor’s office said.