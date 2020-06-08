Breaking News
Middletown Police seeking suspect in Green Street death investigation
1  of  2
Live Now
Public viewing of George Floyd’s casket in Houston. Gov. Lamont participates in meeting of CT Police Transparency and Accountability Task Force

Waterbury to hold annual 4th of July Fireworks amid pandemic

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — While cities and towns across the state are canceling their annual Fourth of July celebrations amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Brass City has announced they are still holding theirs.

Mayor Neil O’Leary’s office announced Monday the city will be holding their annual Fourth of July Fireworks Display on Sunday, July 5th at 9:15 p.m.

RELATED: Orange Fireman’s Carnival added to list of annual fairs, festivals, events canceled across CT over coronavirus concerns

The city says, “in an effort to adhere to social distancing guidelines related to COVID-19, and promote the safety of our residents,” no one will be allowed to park or view the fireworks from the Brass Mill Center Mall parking lots.

“Waterbury respectfully asks all residents and spectators to adhere to all social distancing and
CDC guidelines as you celebrate with friends and family,” the mayor’s office said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

New Haven-area elders gather on the Green to demonstrate police accountability

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven-area elders gather on the Green to demonstrate police accountability"

Police identify 29-year-old victim of New Haven homicide

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Police identify 29-year-old victim of New Haven homicide"

New Haven Towers to begin facility-wide testing for coronavirus

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven Towers to begin facility-wide testing for coronavirus"

CT Checkup: 'Food for Behind the Lines' works to feed out of work restaurant employees during the pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT Checkup: 'Food for Behind the Lines' works to feed out of work restaurant employees during the pandemic"

Protest, march in tribute to George Floyd stops traffic on Rt-15 in Hamden

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Protest, march in tribute to George Floyd stops traffic on Rt-15 in Hamden"

Protesters gather for Black Lives Matter march in Old Saybrook Sunday

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Protesters gather for Black Lives Matter march in Old Saybrook Sunday"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss