WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury Public Schools will soon observe two Islamic holidays during the 2023-2024 school year.

On Tuesday, the Board of Education voted 9-1 to recognize “Eid Al-Fitr” and “Eid al-Adha” as official school holidays.

Both holidays differ annually, as they follow a lunar calendar.

Eid Al-Fitr, the Muslim holiday which marks the end of Ramadan and ends a month of fasting, will be observed on April 10, 2024. Eid al-Adha, a time meant for joy and blessing known as the “Feast of Sacrifice,” will be celebrated on June 17, 2024.

Waterbury schools will be closed during both days next year.