WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Hundreds of people bundled up early Sunday morning to honor Easter with a special sunrise Mass in Waterbury.

The Mass, held at Holy Land USA, is a tradition.

“It’s almost like a redemption place where you’re seeking peace and love, and being part of the Easter celebration is even more graceful because without God, we don’t have life,” said Ann Marie Guerrier, of Middlebury.

The service started at 6:15 a.m.