Waterbury tribute to local fallen veterans coming soon
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) - Jim Kight was eleven when he found out his big brother, Michael Aaron Kight, wasn't coming home from the Vietnam War.
"His helicopter went down on May 19th, 1967," he said. "It was a tough one -- really tough."
Soon, the Waterbury community will have a new way to honor and remember Waterbury's fallen heroes, like Jim's brother, who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country.
The Waterbury Memorial Veterans Committee and a downtown economic development group called Main Street Waterbury have teamed up to get special banners made.
Workers at a company called Material Promotions are creating them in time for Memorial Day. They will hang on light posts in a busy part of downtown on Bank Street right across from the Waterbury Green, where many people will see them.
The banners will feature their faces and details about their service to the country.
"We hope that as cars are going by that, in a safe way, they can glance up and see these heroes from our community who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms," said Carl Rosa of Main Street Waterbury.
The first batch of banners to go up will be Waterbury's fallen heroes from the Vietnam War, like Jim's brother. He will get one of those initial banners. And the folks making them want the families of the fallen heroes to know they feel proud to be part of the special salute.
"I hope they feel some sense of gratitude and an appreciation that people do care," said Peter Bove, owner of Material Promotions.
"I can't wait until they go up," Jim said. "He (his brother) was my hero."
The banners will go up on Memorial Day.
