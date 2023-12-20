WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Christmas is just a few days away and for those planning to send your loved ones gifts, how do you ensure they arrive on time?

If you want packages to reach their destination on time for the holiday, Dec. 20 is the last day to ship packages using Priority Mail and Dec. 21 is the last day for Priority Mail Express.

The USPS in Waterbury serves as the early-morning hub for that part of the state and Strategic Communications Specialist, Amy Gibbs, said the holiday season is like their Super Bowl.

She told News 8 that the USPS Holiday Counter, which shows the amount of mail and packages they have accepted this holiday season, has hit 10 billion Wednesday morning since Thanksgiving.

The Postal Service also announced this year that they will not have a peak, or demand, surcharge this holiday season, which will give customers a more accurate look at how much it will cost to ship their packages.

Gibbs shared some tips that will help make sure packages get to their destinations on time: