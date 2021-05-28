Waterbury veterans build patriotic display on The Green to honor city’s fallen service members

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — As we kickoff the Memorial Day Weekend, the Waterbury Green is transformed into a field of red, white, and blue.

Members of the Waterbury Veterans Memorial Committee have planted numerous colorful military flags and they’ve hung banners of 30 Waterbury veterans killed in The Vietnam War. It’s all part of a special ceremony on The Waterbury Green Sunday at 1pm.

“This is important to us because we have to honor our veterans because freedom is not free,” said Jack Shea, of the Waterbury Veterans Memorial Committee.

The 30 banners representing the Brass City veterans killed while serving our country in Vietnam make passersby stop in their tracks. That’s moving for Shea. He tells News8 Vietnam veterans did not get the heroes welcome they should have despite serving in a highly unpopular war at the time.

“All those veterans that are on those banners all died to give us the freedoms that we enjoy,” said Shea. “We owe you the dignity you’re entitled to.”

There will be a Memorial Day weekend ceremony at the display Sunday at 1pm. Gold Star families will be on hand to see the Waterbury Memorial Committee honor their bravery, courage, patriotism and sacrifice.

“Take the time over this weekend and remember them,” said Dorr. “Remember what they did for us. Remember their sacrifice and honor their service.”

The event is rain or shine. If it rains, it’ll be moved indoors across the street to The Basilica of The Immaculate Conception — a large church next to The Waterbury Green.