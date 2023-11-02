SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A Waterbury woman has been arrested after robbing a Southbury Stop & Shop with a knife earlier this month, according to police.

29-year-old Morgan Leach of Waterbury was arrested Wednesday and was charged with robbery in the first degree, larceny in the sixth degree, threatening in the second degree and breach of peace in the second degree.

These charges stem from a robbery that occurred at the Stop & Shop on Main Street. Officers said Leach allegedly brandished a knife at employees during the robbery.

Leach is being held on a $150,000 bond.