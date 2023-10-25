WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A Waterbury woman has been charged with manslaughter in connection to a year-long investigation into the death of a 1-year-old, according to police.

On Oct. 5, 2022, Waterbury police responded to the report of a 1-year-old who was not breathing at an apartment on Green Street.

Police said the child had been in the care of a family member who was identified as 35-year-old Cynthia Hannah of Waterbury

The child was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital and was later moved to Yale New Haven Hospital, according to police.

The child was pronounced dead by staff at Yale New Haven Hospital on Oct. 10, 2022.

The child’s death has remained under investigation Waterbury Police Department Detective Bureau.

The Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the death to be a homicide on June 1, based on the child’s injuries and autopsy.

Upon further investigation, Hannah was identified as a suspect and officers obtained an arrest warrant for her on Oct. 18, charging her in the child’s death.

Hannah turned herself into Waterbury police on Tuesday. She was charged with the following offenses: First-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment and five counts of risk of injury to a child.

The Waterbury Police Department has been in contact with the Connecticut Department of Children and Families (DCF) for the investigation.

Hannah was held on a $100,000 bond and was arraigned in court on Wednesday.