Waterbury woman creates clothing line, donates some proceeds to cancer patients in honor of her mother

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — As a young girl, Waterbury’s Jacqueline Legree expressed herself through her clothing. There was one problem, however.

“I couldn’t find things that were the things that I liked, especially back then, things were super expensive,” she said.

So, she did something about it. She gathered her loose change, about $35 and launched her own clothing line, OAK “One of a Kind” Apparel.

“I had the $35, and I ended up buying the materials that I would need. I flipped the money and just kept doubling and doubling.

Legree followed the lead of companies she liked, like H&M and Urban Outfitters. What appealed to her was the fact that these companies didn’t cater to a specific audience.

“They reach out to different types of people,” she said. “They have kids; they make things for young adults, pre-teens, all different types.”

Now, Legree does too. What she started in 2013 now has a global audience.

“I’m global. I’m all over. I already hit all 50 states; that was my main goal when I first started at 16-years-old was to reach all 50 states by the next two years in. I was able to do that.”

As it turns out, OAK is in 46 countries around the globe.

The brand features tie-dyed patterns for teens and young adults-caps, socks, tee-shirts, hoodies, which are all unique and affordable.

“I don’t want people to have to feel obligated to have to spend $40 on a t-shirt. I think it’s ridiculous. I want people to have affordable clothing that was made with creativity and is different than other brands.”

Sounds easy, but, how does she keep the cost down?

“I make it affordable because everything is in house. I do everything by myself. I do all the marketing. I do all the designs. I do social media and accounting of the business. Everything is by myself.”

When Legree’s mother was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019, she created her “pink line” in honor of her mom who was fighting the fight. She donates her products, all in pink, to cancer patients and survivors around the country. She also donates the proceeds to Dana Farber in Boston, and New Haven’s Smilow Cancer Hospital.

Her products can be found online.