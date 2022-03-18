WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury woman in her forties died in a car accident Thursday night, according to police.

The Waterbury Police Department responded to a rollover accident in the area of 1225 Thomaston Ave. on Thursday just before 10 p.m. Both the driver and passenger were ejected from the car during the accident, police said.

The driver, identified as a 38-year-old male from New Britain, was transported to Waterbury Hospital where he is currently in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

The passenger, a 43-year-old woman from Waterbury, was transported to Saint Mary’s hospital where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead, according to police.

This accident is currently under investigation by the WPD Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Police urge anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the CRU at (203) 346-3975.

