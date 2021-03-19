Waterbury woman, NAACP speak up to city officials after living in deplorable conditions for over a decade

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury woman exposed to deplorable living conditions for over a decade spoke out against the Waterbury Housing Authority Friday.

Carla Johnson has lived in the Berkeley heights apartment complex for over 50 years.

She said, “Mold and stuff were so bad that it ruined all of my grandmother’s pots and pans and everything.”

She got emotional as she walked us through each room as one was more deplorable than the next. She cried out, “This is where the maintenance crew tried to stop the mice from coming through.”

She filed one complaint after the next to the Waterbury Housing Authority. With no help after a decade from the Housing Authority, she asked the NAACP and elected officials for backup.

Ginne-Rae Clay, NAACP president, said, “I don’t know who goes in their kitchen and as a part of your kitchen tools you have my strips on your counter at all times to catch them ice in case they come.”

Alderman Vernon Matthews added, “You’re there to work for these people, you’re not there to say you can’t put in a complaint. If they feel like that’s the way they need to do stuff, then they need to get out of the job because that’s not what they’re hired for. They’re hired to help these people.”

Carla told News 8 she had to throw away furniture, bedding, clothing, some contaminated from mice droppings others from the mold.

She said, “Every day I came here to get things out 7 mice and one trap.”

With a broken heart, NAACP president Ginne-Rae composed a group of investigators. Together, they did their work and reminded the Waterbury housing authority of their responsibility to Carla and the other residents in the complex and surroundings complexes who are too afraid to speak up.

“My understanding with the management team here will take measures very strong measures to evict you if you complain.”

We reached out to the Waterbury housing authority and are waiting on a response. In the meantime, they have issued a housing voucher to call us so she can go anywhere she wants within the city of Waterbury and she’s also been placed in temporary housing for now.