Waterbury youth group planning inauguration gift for VP-elect Kamala Harris

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — They say she’s inspired them. Now they hope to inspire her. Girls involved in the Waterbury Pride NAACP Youth Council are marking Kamala Harris’ historic rise to the vice-presidency with a special gift they’re having made.

The girls hope the special gift from The Brass City shows the VP-Elect how much pride they have seeing the first woman of color become Vice President of the United States.

“It gives me more hope that I can be a lawyer — that I can be that top tier in my office,” said youth council member, Nadia French-Graham. “That I can even have my own office.”

Inauguration Day is a week away and the girls hope their gift gets to her in time. They’re making a picture book with photos they took in dresses and pearls — something that hits home with Ms. Harris.

“Vice President (elect) Kamala Harris is an AKA,” said youth council member, Elise Taylor. “And to the AKAs, the pearls mean refinement and wisdom.”

In the book, the girls’ pictures will also include inspirational quotes and messages — all meant to give the vice president-elect the strength she’s tried to instill in girls of color across the nation. They hope she leans on it — especially during times of crisis.

“That if she’s going through something in her vice-presidency then she looks at that book then she realizes she has a whole ‘nother generation looking up to her,” one member said. “She has a whole army of young Black women behind her.”