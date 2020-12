WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Post University and the City of Waterbury are postponing their New Year’s Day Fireworks show due to the inclement weather forecasted for Friday.

The fireworks show will now be displayed Saturday, Jan. 2 at 6 p.m.

The fireworks show will be streamed on Post University’s website. Those spectating in-person are asked to adhere to all social distancing and CDC guidelines.

The fireworks will be launched from Holy Land USA.