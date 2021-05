WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — After more than 30,000 vaccine shots, Waterbury Health is phasing out its drive-thru clinic at Post University.

The site will operate three days a week until it shuts down on May 26. The closure comes after a dramatic drop in COVID vaccine appointments since more options have become available.

The clinic first opened in January. It was the first in Waterbury and the largest drive-thru COVID clinic in New Haven County.