WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A popular Waterbury voice, Barbara Davitt is celebrating her 60th anniversary as a local radio icon with WATR on Thursday.

Her voice is one that many Waterbury residents said they have come to know and love. Despite her popularity, Davitt said her success did not happen overnight.

Davitt started at WATR on Nov. 22, 1963, the same day former President John F. Kennedy was assassinated.

“Everyone was running amuck but because no one could believe what had happened,” Davitt said. “It was really an outrageous day.”

There were also many good days along the way, including interviews with celebrities such as Mitzi Gaynor and Harry Belafonte.

“He was a lovely Man. I interviewed him twice,” Davitt said. “He came to the Oak Dale musical theatre.”

60 years later, Davitt is now the celebrity everybody wants to talk to. Many loyal listeners stopped by on Thursday to pay tribute to Davitt and her work.

“She’s been steadfast, that’s one of her qualities, even when something is going completely wrong with world events, Barbara is there,” said Sheree Marcucci, the Palace Theatre special events coordinator.

In addition to celebrating 60 years of broadcasting, Davitt is also about to celebrate her 90th birthday next month. Throughout the years, listeners said they appreciate her genuineity.

“There so much competition these days,” Davitt said. “All you can do is concentrate on what you’re here for and do your job.”