‘We are not like any of the Humane Societies’: Pandemic hurting mom and pop rescue shelters

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Finally, a reason to smile at The Brass City Rescue Alliance — a small rescue shelter in Middlebury where a four-legged friend named Ice finally got his adoption day.

“It’s been rough,” said Jennifer Humphrey, who runs the shelter.

Especially rough on older rescue dogs. Humphrey says before the pandemic, dogs would remain at the kennel for a few weeks or months. Ice is leaving after a full year. Humphrey says more and more people are saying goodbye to their pets because of financial hardships caused by the pandemic.

“Either they cannot afford it because they lost their work and they have to move or they move in with family,” Humphrey said.

She also adds when dogs stay longer that drains finances — especially during a pandemic when in-person adoption events have to be scrapped for COVID-19 safety reasons.

“You’re putting your money into a dog to try and make it healthy and nurse it back to health or just get it adopted,” Humphrey said. “You’re feeding it — doing everything for it. You need to be able to get it adopted.”

“The pandemic has really hurt us because fundraisers just completely went off the shelf. A lot of the mom and pop rescues in Connecticut — we are not like The Humane Societies — we have not been around for a million years and we do not have that kind of following,” she said.

Ice’s” adoption is definitely a bright spot for the folks at the shelter and for his new owners, who may call him “Monarch.”

“He needs a new home,” said proud new owner, Steven Pelletier. “We’re going to treat him like a king for the rest of his days.”