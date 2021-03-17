‘WE CANNOT BE PUT DOWN!’ – Waterbury’s Irish throw COVID-cautious St. Patty’s Day festivities

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — They’re called The Ancient Order of Hibernians, or “AOH”, for short. It’s an Irish-American cultural group with chapters all over the country.

The one in Waterbury is extremely active and strong.

They showed it this St. Patrick’s Day outside Waterbury City Hall. The head of the ladies chapter of the local AOH declaring to a small, masked gathering: “You can’t keep us down!”

Nicole Kendall was yelling at the coronavirus, which was the reason why The AOH had to cancel Waterbury’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Instead, a member of The AOH decided to make facemasks for 100 people and the group put on a scaled-down day of ceremonies and traditions.

The day started with an annual AOH St. Patrick’s Day Mass inside the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception — the large church right across from, appropriately enough, the Waterbury Green.

Then, the group formed a small procession and with Irish flags and AOH banners in hand, they marched to Waterbury City Hall, which was decked out in an Irish Heritage Month banner draped on the wall of the building and national flags of Ireland adorning the front plaza.

That’s where Nicole made her declaration.

“The Irish live the tradition,” she said. “We’re all about the tradition. We have a culture that’s strong and it’s alive here in Waterbury.”

Part of the ceremony outside city hall today included Waterbury resident Peggy O’Brien hoisting the flag of Ireland up the flagpole in a special flag-raising ceremony. That was after she was saluted as “Honorary Irish Mayor for the Day”. She was supposed to earn that honor last year but couldn’t because the state was under a lockdown due to the pandemic.

Waterbury holds its “Mayor for the Day” program to honor residents of different cultures who are making positive contributions to the community at large.

“It means an honor to all our Irish ancestors who came over during the Potato Famine or some kind of strife and they came here and made a very good life for themselves participating in all that America has to offer,” O’Brien said. “It’s just an honor to continue that tradition.”

While last year, the pandemic knocked out any kind of celebration, AOH members say they’re glad they were able to at least do this in 2021. It gives them hope next year this time will be even better. Again, they took precautions to keep everyone safe for today.

“Last night I made a hundred masks,” Kendall said. “It’s hard that we have the masks on but we know that it’s necessary because we heard that the COVID rates are up a little in Connecticut. We just want to make sure that everyone wears their masks so they’re safe and they can have a better day tomorrow.”

AOH members hope the festivities Wednesday gave the Waterbury community a psychological lift after a heavy year dealing with the pandemic. They hope to keep those Irish eyes smiling.