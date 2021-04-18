‘We Cry Out’ rally held in Branford to bring awareness to opioid addiction, domestic and gun violence after active shooter incident

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Dozens took part in a socially-distanced rally Sunday aimed at bringing awareness to opioid addiction, domestic violence, and gun violence.

The rally was called “We Cry Out.” Several organizations came together to address those issues including Ice the Beef.

The organization’s president says they chose Branford in light of the recent shooting and standoff with police where an innocent man was hurt.

Ice the Beef President for Waterbury and New Haven Chaz Carmon told News 8, “Branford is really important because this could’ve been another city of a mass shooting. I believe that God stopped that. Whatever made that guy stay in that house rather than go outside, and do what he was doing, and you know, I believe that’s God.”

The “We Cry Out” rally is being held in several cities across the state. Speakers of all ages are taking part in the effort.