WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The state’s parole board hear arguments this week to potentially release a convicted killer decades ahead of schedule.

It’s been 25 years since Scott Mascia was shot in a drive-by shooting while coming home from the gym. Four years later, police arrested Anthony Azukaras for the 20-year-old’s death.

Azukaras was sentenced to 60 years in prison, a penalty that was upheld by the Connecticut Supreme Court in 2006. But, last week, Mascia’s family was notified that Azukaras is scheduled to have a commutation hearing on Wednesday.

The family said Azukaras has never apologized or shown any remorse for killing their son. They’re urging the state parole board to keep him incarcerated, and asking for the same to be done to other violent offenders who are behind bars.

“We want them in there, because we fear for our lives if he gets out,” Pat Mascia, Scott’s father, said. “Who knows if he’s going to come after us, or have somebody else come after us? I don’t know.”

Pat Mascia is urging Gov. Ned Lamont to get involved in changing the laws.

“Somebody’s got to wake up for us,” Pat Mascia said. “All the people like us that are suffering, parents like us and our children are suffering just like us. We’re the ones that are suffering, not the guys in jail.”