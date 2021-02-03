‘We have not had that kind of ticketing or towing in the last several years’: Meriden residents ignore snow parking ban

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Mick Wallen is a private contractor for the City of Meriden. He noticed a problem on the streets during our last big storm the other night.

“Problems with the last storm,” said Wallen, who owns KMK Property Maintenance and plows for the city, “I would say is cars getting in the way.”

Meriden Police telling News 8 the problem was so bad, many city plows could not get into some city streets to do the necessary plowing work. To help make snow removal easier for plow crews, the city instituted a parking ban on all public streets.

But, many found out the hard way the cost of ignoring the ban — a $50 fine and your car may get towed. If it does — the money to get it back comes out of your pocket.

“We ticketed around 150 vehicles and we towed approximately 60,” said Sgt. Darrin McKay of the Meriden PD. “We have not had that kind of ticketing or towing in the last several years.”

Sgt. McKay tells News8 they’re not in the business of issuing $50 fines, but they have to do something for drivers to get the message.

“The last thing we want to do is be ticketing vehicles and or towing vehicles,” he said. “We understand it’s a burden to people as it is. Unfortunately, it’s a necessity. “

One Meriden resident, who did not want his name released, told News 8 he saw two cars towed on his street the night of the last storm.

“I do understand the reason why they have to tow so that we could drive on the streets,” he said. “But, I believe they should have, I guess, better notification.”

“We post our parking ban like every other agency does,” said Sgt. McKay. “We do it on all the major news networks, we post it on our city website, our Facebook page, so, we’re hoping everyone’s getting the information.”