“We need more trains”: Waterbury Rail Line upgrades to be discussed in news conference

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Waterbury Rail Line Caucus will hold a news conference on Monday to discuss their plan to help the line’s infrastructure.

The proposal includes upgrades to rail cars and putting more trains on the tracks during peak hours. Many of the trains that travel from the Brass City to Bridgeport and back are off-peak. Officials say this causes travel headaches for passengers who need flexibility.

“We need more trains. We need more trains coming every hour to two hours, not four to five hours away from each other,” Marquita Hinnant of Waterbury.

Just last month, Governor Ned Lamont unveiled a transportation plan calling for more trains and high-level platforms in the valley region.

Lawmakers say the goal of the Waterbury Rail Line plan is to increase rail ridership and public transportation options. They also say it could help boost long-term economic growth in the region.