Breaking News
New Haven Police investigating deadly shooting on Quinnipiac Avenue

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning Connecticut

“We need more trains”: Waterbury Rail Line upgrades to be discussed in news conference

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Waterbury Rail Line Caucus will hold a news conference on Monday to discuss their plan to help the line’s infrastructure.

The proposal includes upgrades to rail cars and putting more trains on the tracks during peak hours. Many of the trains that travel from the Brass City to Bridgeport and back are off-peak. Officials say this causes travel headaches for passengers who need flexibility.

“We need more trains. We need more trains coming every hour to two hours, not four to five hours away from each other,” Marquita Hinnant of Waterbury.

Just last month, Governor Ned Lamont unveiled a transportation plan calling for more trains and high-level platforms in the valley region.

Lawmakers say the goal of the Waterbury Rail Line plan is to increase rail ridership and public transportation options. They also say it could help boost long-term economic growth in the region.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

"We need more trains": Waterbury Rail Line upgrades to be discussed in news conference

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled ""We need more trains": Waterbury Rail Line upgrades to be discussed in news conference"

New Haven Police investigate deadly shooting on Quinnipiac Ave

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven Police investigate deadly shooting on Quinnipiac Ave"

One dead after motorcycle crash on 95 Northbound in West Haven

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "One dead after motorcycle crash on 95 Northbound in West Haven"

New Haven woman in critical condition after being struck by car early Sunday morning

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven woman in critical condition after being struck by car early Sunday morning"

Ansonia family escapes their home as fire burns through the roof

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Ansonia family escapes their home as fire burns through the roof"

Donations pouring in to help Waterbury homeless center that burned

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Donations pouring in to help Waterbury homeless center that burned"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss