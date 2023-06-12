HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Security cameras captured a thief breaking into a Hamden business, ransacking it and stealing more than $5,000 worth of cash and equipment — and it wasn’t the first time.

Alex Bailey, the branch manager for Duct Dogs, said that the thief used a hammer and a crowbar to get into the shop on Sunday night. The thief then took about $5,000 in new equipment, several hundred dollars in cash and a new utility van.

Bailey said this isn’t the first break-in, and that the business had already added new security features.

“That’s probably the craziest thing about it,” he said. “They just don’t care. I’ve got cameras. They’ve got cameras. You go down the line. Everybody’s got em. Lots of photos, videos of him. Doesn’t dissuade him a little bit. We were talking to him through the cameras.”

Police found the missing van a few blocks away while Bailey was speaking to News 8. The vehicle was stripped of valuables and the front windshield was smashed.

Anyone who recognizes the thief from the footage is asked to call police.

Bailey said that the new security measures haven’t seemed to matter to criminals.

“Doesn’t seem like you’re safe even going to work now,” he said.