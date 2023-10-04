CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — More than 100 students took a new route to school Wednesday morning in honor of National Bike to School Day.

Bike Cheshire organized a large gathering of students and parents at MacNamara Park on Wednesday morning to celebrate.

Around 150 parents and kids came on their bicycles.

Organizers of the gathering said that it is the largest event they hold every year.

“This is our largest elementary school in town, Highland School, so each year it’s grown a little bit, I think first maybe 70-80 people total and now we’re, like I said, well over 150, probably,” Jim Brinks, director of Bike Cheshire, said.

The event also aims to promote safer streets.