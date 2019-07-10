Wednesday marks 30th anniversary of 1989 Hamden tornado

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Wednesday marks the 30th anniversary of one of the worst weather events to ever hit Connecticut.

An ‘F-Four’ tornado ripped through parts of Hamden and New Haven on July 10th, 1989. That’s now rated equivalent to an “EF5”.

Winds exceeded 250 miles per hour and it remains the strongest tornado in Connecticut’s recorded history.

The wreckage was incredible, carving a five mile path of destruction through Hamden.

Hundreds of homes and buildings were damaged or destroyed and thousands of trees uprooted.

About 100 people were hurt but amazingly, no one in Hamden was killed.