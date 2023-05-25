WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Wednesday night fire in West Haven has displaced residents in a six-unit condo.

A fire Wednesday night at the Mallard Brook Crossing Condominiums on Coleman St., has displaced residents. The fire happened around 10:30 p.m. All six units were affected. Reportedly, there was a victim on the third floor of the condo.

West Haven Police had the road blocked leading to the condo units. American Red Cross was on the scene helping with the displaced residents.

No other information is available at this time.