NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Week five of the CitySeed Farmer’s Market at the Dixwell Q-House has been canceled due to the heat advisory.

Officials announced the cancellation on Wednesday morning. Week five’s farmer’s market was set to start on Wednesday afternoon at 3 p.m. and last until 6 p.m.

In a press release statement officials said, “Today’s Farmer’s Market at the Dixwell Q House is canceled due to the heat advisory put in place by the National Weather Service & the City of New Haven. Stay safe and cool! We look forward to seeing you next week.”

The next farmer’s market will take place on July 27 at the same times listed above, at 197 Dixwell Avenue. In the meantime, New Haven residents are encouraged to grocery shop indoors, in air-conditioned settings to avoid the heat.