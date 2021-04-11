Week-long COVID vaccine clinic for New Haven high school students 16+ kicks off Monday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Good news for New Haven high schoolers – the city is preparing a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Regional Career High School starting Monday.

High schoolers returned to the classroom last week after over a year of remote learning. Now that the state has made everyone 16-years-old and up eligible for the COVID vaccine, Elm City school and health department leaders are working together to get the student population vaccinated.

The city’s Health Director Maritza Bond says the vaccine clinic will begin at Career High School Monday morning and run through Friday. According to Dir. Bond, 450 daily doses of the Pfizer vaccine are on order specifically for New Haven high schoolers.

This week marks April break for New Haven public schools. City leaders say this youth vaccination effort has been a collaborative effort between the city and the state. About 1,100 total Pfizer vaccines are being given to the city for this week’s clinic.

Dir. Bond says this is a public health milestone to see the progress and the opportunities now afforded to get the vaccine.

“We wanted to make sure that vaccinations were also afforded to young people that are willing to be vaccinated so we’re just excited that we were able to get the support from the Department of Public Health to be able to have the Pfizer vaccines available for those 16 and up.”

You can call 877-918-2224 to sign up for the Career High School clinic this week. Parents not yet vaccinated are welcome to go with their high schooler to get a vaccine.