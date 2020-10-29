“Wellness Wednesday” to help New Haven students returning to full-time in-person learning

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Students in the New Haven Public Schools System are set to return to the classroom next month, and the Board of Alders education committee is working to help them handle the transition.

In a virtual meeting, the committee discussed ways to provide more than just academic support to their students, but also address their social and emotional wellbeing, especially during this challenging time.

One way is introducing “Wellness Wednesday.” Students get to respond to a weekly survey on how they are using their time to focus on social and emotional well-being.

Educators said it is great to hear from their students in that way and will continue to use these techniques when they return to the classroom.

New Haven students have been participating in online-only learning for nearly 10 weeks. They will return to full in-person learning on Nov. 9.