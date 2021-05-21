‘We’re going to lead them through this’: Meriden mask confusion

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — These days, the phones are busy at Meriden City Hall.

“Phone calls, emails, social media outreach from primarily business owners or employees of those businesses just wanting to make sure they’re doing the right thing,” said Mayor Scarpati.

Chrissy Biros is one of those local business owners who called the city seeking guidance on mask mandates. Biros co-owns Olympos Diner on East Main Street.

“If somebody comes into my facility without a mask I’m not allowed to say, ‘Are you vaccinated?'” she said.

Mayor Scarpati tells News 8 many are confused about the CDC’s quick reversal on mask mandates. Gov. Lamont recently used them as guidance to influence mask rules in Connecticut. To try and decrease confusion, the mayor and his team at city hall recently released a guidance sheet for residents and business owners that’s being shared on social media and city websites.

Mayor Scarpati says the new guidance aligns with Governor Lamont’s new mask mandates for the state based on the CDC’s mask guidance:

Masks are not required outdoors.

If you’re indoors:

You don’t have to wear facemasks only if you are FULLY vaccinated. That means you are two weeks since getting your final vaccination shot.

You do have to wear a facemask indoors if you are NOT fully vaccinated.

Businesses, state and local government offices and events may choose universal masking.

In Meriden and many other cities and towns masks are required to enter municipal buildings.

If you’re still confused after taking in all of this info, Mayor Scarpati says think of it like this:

“Whether it’s a large business, grocery store, retail shop, when you’re going to be around others and you just don’t know if they’re vaccinated or you don’t know what the guidance is for that business just — for the next couple of weeks — make sure you wear that mask or always keep it in your pocket,” he said.