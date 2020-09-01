‘We’re here for you. We’re not against you’: Waterbury police step up for city’s annual school supplies giveaway

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, no one knew if the huge, annual Back to School Rally in Waterbury would happen this year. But, officers with Waterbury’s Police Activity League (PAL) program decided to step up and make it happen for students across the city.

Tuesday was the day. More than 1,000 people lined up outside PAL headquarters on Division Street for a first-come, first-serve opportunity to grab backpacks, pens, pencils, notebooks — you name it — whatever kids need to do well in school, whether that’s at home or in the classroom.

“We were able to still put together a good effort today for families and youth,” said Sgt. Ryan Bessette.

Parents who spoke with News 8 Tuesday give Waterbury PAL high marks for their effort.

“I think it’s good for them,” said Jeffrey Millien, whose son was showing off his new backpack. “And I think it’s good for the community.”

Many families usually count on the effort normally thrown by city and Waterbury Public Schools. But, Sgt. Ryan Bessette tells News 8, the usual effort was up in the air because of the uncertainty with schools amid the pandemic.

Once a course of action was decided on for the new school year, Waterbury PAL stepped in and asked for donations from Waterbury residents, stores, and companies. The rest is history.

Waterbury PAL Coordinator, Querino Maya tells News 8 they were able to collect about 1,000 backpacks and other school supplies. He’s proud of the effort and says he hopes it sends a strong message to the community, especially young people.

“We’re just wishing the best for all the kids,” Maya said. “We’re here for you. We’re not against you.”

“Regardless of the climate that’s going on throughout the country,” Sgt. Ryan Bessette said, “PAL’s always been committed and the police officers assigned to PAL and the Waterbury Police Department, to help the youth and families in our community.”