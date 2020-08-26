‘We’re playing ping pong with the polling places’: Waterbury state rep. alleges voter suppression

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury State Representative Geraldo Reyes, Jr. represents the 75th District in the Brass City. His district is mostly Hispanic. He’s lived in the area his entire life.

“I’m trying to engage Hispanics to come out and vote,” he said. “Be powerful. Be a voice.”

But, these days, he’s wondering if there’s an effort to stifle that voice. Representative Reyes sais in his district, polling places have changed numerous times. He said that often leads to confusion among residents as to where they should vote and that confusion oftentimes, keeps people home.

“For example, myself, who’s resided at the same place for over 34 years, has voted in five different locations,” he said. “When it comes to moving polling places around, it disenfranchises completely, the voter mindset.”

Three weeks before the most recent Connecticut presidential primary, he was surprised to get a card in the mail saying his polling place was changing again. He thought, as the representative of the district, he would’ve been told beforehand, but that didn’t happen. And now, as he looks toward November, he’s worried about voter confusion again.

“The lack of transparency is what really, really bothered me,” he said. “This should’ve been an open process. This should’ve been an open discussion.”

Reyes is up for re-election, but he’s running unopposed.

“I’m not fighting for myself,” he said. “I’m fighting for the constituents who reside all around me.”

He said many of those constituents were used to voting at the Washington School at Baldwin Street and Washington Avenue. But, when that was shut down as a polling place, they went across the street to vote in the basement of St. Francis-Xavier Church. But, when that wasn’t an option, they were moved to a building known as the church hall next door. But, now for this upcoming election in November, many in the district will have to vote out of their district, at a church more than two miles away.

Reyes said that will suppress the vote because many in his area do not have cars and usually walk to cast their ballots.

News 8 went to the Registrar of Voters Office to try and get some answers, specifically — is there an effort to suppress the Hispanic vote in Waterbury?

“That was never our intent,” said Theresa Begnal, the Democratic Registrar of Voters in Waterbury. “Luckily, this year anybody can vote by absentee ballot.”

Begnal then spoke about some of the reasons for some of the changes.

“It used to be at Washington [Elementary] School which was not handicapped accessible,” she said. “St. Francis-Xavier informed us in late January that we would not be able to use the polling place, so we scrambled.”

She said that was because of a community program the church runs on Tuesday nights with their health van. Election night, of course, is on a Tuesday night.

Reyes said he got an apology from Begnal for not being notified personally about the latest round of polling place changes. Rep. Reyes said he isn’t blaming any one person, but he believes it is a systemic problem that keeps occurring in his district and he is concerned about that.

“We need consistency,” Rep. Reyes said. “We can’t argue that people don’t come out to vote while we’re playing ping pong with the polling places.”