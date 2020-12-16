‘We’re ready for this!’: New Haven storm prep in high gear ahead of substantial snowfall expected this week

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It is all hands on deck in the Elm City Tuesday ahead of the first major winter weather event of the season expected Wednesday evening into Thursday. Officials tell News 8 they are ready.

RELATED: Major snowstorm Wed. night-Thurs. morning; at least a foot of snow predicted for most of the state

With substantial snowfall in our near future, preparations are under way across the state.

Public Works crews have been busy in New Haven pre-treating the roads with a brine solution.

Director of Emergency Operations in New Haven Rick Fontana says they’re also tackling bridges, intersections, overpasses, and critical intersections in the city.

We spoke with him ahead of the storm to get a closer look at what’s being done.

“We’re ready to attack this snow…We’re ready for this!” he said. “We’ll have about 50 trucks on the road between our public works, parks department, as well as our outside contractors who will be cleaning the arterial routes and some downtown.”

RELATED: State DOT hit by COVID-19, calling in backup to help with first major winter storm of the season

He’s reminding everyone that a parking ban will go into effect Wednesday at 9 p.m. so make plans to move your car off city streets into a school lot, downtown lot, or parking garage. That will give crews the space they need to clear the roads.

Violators will be ticketed or towed.

He also asks for everyone’s patience as they work to clean up the mess following this storm. It will take some time.

RELATED: Are you snowstorm ready? Tips for safe driving if you must go out during this week’s storm

They’re also doing what they can to help those most vulnerable.

Fontana says they’ve reserved dozens of hotel rooms to safely house those who are homeless since they can’t open up traditional warming centers in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Everyone who can is asked to stay off the roads and stay home during the storm.

Mayor Justin Elicker said, “I think the important thing is encouraging people to get indoors to stay safe before it gets a little more challenging when the storm gets heavy…We think we’re ready, we’ve got a pretty big storm for our first storm of the year.”