WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 10-year-old from West Haven got the surprise of a lifetime from Taylor Swift during her show Saturday night at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Swift hand-picked Leyton Barnett to gift him her hat during the performance of her hit song, “22.” During each show she performs on her Eras tour, she chooses one lucky fan to give that hat to when she sings songs from her “Red” album.

“It was very exciting, it was amazing, it was every good trait you could probably think of,” Leyton said.

News 8 spoke with Leyton and his mother, Stephanie, who said this is not the first time Swift has reached out to them personally.

Back in 2014, Stephanie posted on social media about how one of Swift’s songs helped her get through a time in her life when she struggled with infertility issues.

Swift saw the comment and reached out to Stephanie. Not long after that, Swift herself showed up at her home in West Haven with Christmas gifts. Stephanie says she has been a diehard Swiftie ever since, and couldn’t believe she got the chance to interact with the pop star again this past weekend.

“Right as the song started, her management team came up to the end of the aisle and waved us on, brought us to the end of the stage and he got the hat,” Stephanie said.

Leyton has since gotten a special case to keep the hat in. He and his mother said although like many others, they had a hard time getting tickets to see Swift’s show, they are hoping to get tickets to see her again later during the Eras tour.