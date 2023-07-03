WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 6-year-old girl from West Haven made $1,650 from her lemonade stand and donated all the funds to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Her father Shane told News 8 his daughter Kinsley asked her grandfather to build her a lemonade stand for her last year. Unfortunately, her grandfather was unable as he became sick shortly thereafter and passed away in October 2022.

Shane’s wife built Kinsley a lemonade stand this year, and she asked her parents if she could donate all the money she made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.



The family made flyers and handed them out to their neighborhood to let the community know about Kinsley’s idea.

In just 24 hours, Kinsley raised $1,650 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Her family is so proud of her and the difference she’s making at just 6 years old to help other children.

Great job, Kinsley!