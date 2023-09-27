WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Baby C8kes is used to baking cakes full of rainbows and flowers for birthdays and showers. But that didn’t stop owner Rachael Rubino from making a metal-themed cake for Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor.

“He picked me,” Rubino said. “It’s pretty awesome.”

Michael Andrews, the operations manager for Live Nation, reached out to Rubina a few days before Taylor’s show in Wallingford.

“He’s like, ‘Well, I need a not-so-average cake for an album release party for Slipknot’s lead singer, Corey Taylor,'” Rubino said. “And I just died.”

Her cakes have been getting a lot of attention since then — and plenty of orders.

“Any artist, I’d be honored to make a cake for,” Rubino said.