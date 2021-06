WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A West haven bakery owner and her husband are under arrest accused of selling oxycodone pills out of their business.

Louise and Ronald Martone both face a long list of drug charges.

After a months-long investigation, police executed a search warrant at Louise Homemade Food and Baked Goods on Ocean Avenue Friday.

They say they found a lot of evidence including illegal prescription pills and cash.