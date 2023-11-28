WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The City of West Haven announced Monday that they have canceled this year’s Barney Hill Park Christmas tree lighting.

The city took to Facebook saying they will not be lighting the tree, which is located at the fork of Platt Avenue and West Main Street. They continued by saying is estimated to be more than 50 years old and has been shedding limbs.

The West Haven Tree Warden, Leo Kelly, said this is most likely because the tree has reached its life expectancy and that the shedding has created a “significant public safety hazard.”

The city also said that the evergreen has continued to deteriorate over the years and that length and sway of the branches had made it impossible for crews to safely attached lights.