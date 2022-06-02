WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A carnival set for the end of June in West Haven has been called off due to security concerns.

The St. John XXIII Parish Carnival was originally scheduled from June 29 through July 2.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, organizers said the summer carnival has been canceled due to “legitimate security concerns” expressed by the West Haven Police Department.

The city’s fireworks will be happening on Saturday, July 2, organizers said, and the police department has to focus their security and safety efforts for that event.

Organizers said they will work closely with the West Haven Police Department and Tufano Amusements next year to plan for dates that ensure they can provide a safe, family-friendly carnival.