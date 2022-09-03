WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Labor day weekend marks the unofficial end to summer and people are enjoying every last minute of it.

Families soaked up West Haven beach, enjoying one of the last weekends before New England fall kicks in.

Sean Barrios and his wife walked along the shoreline to look at the waves.



“I’m a summer person. Winters for me are just gray, cold,” said Barrios. “If you could have it like this every day wouldn’t you want it?”



A family from Albany, New York came all the way to West Haven for the long weekend.



“We wanted to be on the beach where we could walk on the sand barefooted and we were really dying to go to a beach, we were trying to go to another country, Portugal, but we weren’t able to go so we said we should visit the closet beach here,” said Girija Nandigama.



A little bit further down the shoreline, families were at West Fest 2022. It’s a community festival with food, crafts and games.



And to wrap up the day, folks gathered at Bradley Point Park for fireworks. West Haven mayor Nancy Rossi says the city moved the fourth of July fireworks to this weekend because of some safety concerns.



“It’s more of a family oriented whereas a lot of times there were things like south street problems and gangs. This had a different feel,” said Rossi.



The city says they wanted to have a more local feel with the September fireworks, focus less on attracting out of town visitors and attract more west haven residents instead. That way, they can keep crowds small and reduce overtime costs for police and public work crews.



Vicky Hackman, a resident of West Haven for 35 years, was a fan of the Labor Day fireworks.



“I think its a nice change to have it on labor day because there are a lot of fireworks. from my house I can also see Milford fireworks on July 4th so it’s nice to have some on Labor Day,” she said.