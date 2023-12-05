WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A week after the City of West Haven canceled its Barney Hill Park Christmas tree lighting, new administration is offering hope.

Officials say the 75-foot spruce will be lit after all, surrounded by a new fence to keep everyone safe, bringing joy and light back to West Haven.

“It’s not only festive and very colorful, but it represents a lot of light and spirituality,” West Haven Mayor Dorinda Borer said.

Last week, the city’s tree warden said the spruce’s age and shedding limbs created a “significant public safety hazard.”

“[We’re] worried about the branches coming off, and a lot of people come to Barney Hill to take pictures, so I think we’re going to mitigate that risk by creating a safe zone,” Borer said.

Now, a a fence will prevent those dangers.

Monday, tree experts installed some new lights, put up flags to mark working power and did a test run to identify bare spots.

“There’s roughly three miles of wires of this thing,” said Paul Skerritt, who owns Precision Cutting Services. “If you put three old-style lights together, you blow a fuse. Now, you got to try and find it on something that’s 75-feet tall. We got a good start on it today. We had a lot of stuff lit up and we’ll be here Tuesday at 7:30 and we’ll keep going.

A job that would typically take weeks is being cut in half thanks to volunteers.

Skerritt is donating his time and work for a cause near and dear to his heart. His late father, Butch, worked for West Haven and in the mid 90s came up with the idea to light the tree.

“I got the family group message saying, ‘You better light Papi’s tree,'” Skerritt said.

Butch Skerritt was the first person to flip the switch to turn the lights on.

“[It] came full circle for him, and it means a lot to him and a lot to us,” Borer said.

The tree’s sentimental spirit also is a beacon for new hope in the city. After a dark cloud of misused COVID-19 funds, Borer spent part of her first day in office bringing light back to Barney Hill Park.

“The lights [are] going back on in the city, not just for the tree, but a lot of people have hope,” she said.

City administration said it will be taking all of the lights off of the 75-foot tree in the new year, and will re-light with LEDs for next year.

The tree will likely be lit by the end of the week.