West Haven City Hall employee arrested on federal criminal complaint

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — John Bernardo, a West Haven City Hall employee, was arrested Thursday morning on a federal criminal complaint, according to an official with the Department of Justice.

Bernardo is a housing specialist with the Community Development Administration in West Haven.

Bernardo’s arrest comes after Former State Rep. and former administrative assistant to the West Haven City Council Michael DiMassa was charged with wire fraud, accused of scamming the city out of hundreds of thousands of dollars in COVID relief funds.

Bernardo is scheduled to appear at 11 a.m. Thursday before U.S. District Judge Robert M. Spector in New Haven.

