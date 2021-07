WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — West Haven has closed their beaches Friday.

On the city’s Facebook page, Emergency Management Director Joseph Soto said, “Due to the volume of water runoff, all West Haven beaches will be closed until testing is completed. If you come home and find water in your basement, call 203-937-3637. Stay safe.”

This comes after Tropical Storm Elsa caused major flooding to coastline and inland cities across the state.