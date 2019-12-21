Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

West Haven college student continues family tradition of running local Christmas store

New Haven

by: Stephanie Simoni

Posted: / Updated:

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It wasn’t a vision of a sugar plum for Tyler Newkirk. He visioned retail success and it’s happening!

Newkirk created the Tyler Newkirk Craft Company at age 15. It’s home to intricate decorations and one of a kind ornaments. Now 20, he is a theater major at Southern Connecticut State University.

“It’s weird thinking back on that now. That ‘wait a minute you guys just gave me this store and let me do whatever I want with it.’ It’s crazy to look back on,” Newkirk said.

Growing up, he watched his grandmother run a similar store. So when this space sat empty for years, he knew he could capitalize if he put his crafting skills to work.

Newkirk said, “It was a little barn and people really love the small intimate feeling of it.”

He makes all the wreaths, cards, and several of the ornaments himself. Business tripled over the past 5 years.

“It’s really rewarding to kind of stand back and be like ‘wait a minute I did this myself’ and every year you have your doubts. You don’t know what the clientele is going to be, you don’t know if this is the year it drops. So, it’s definitely nice to stand back and say I did it again.”

They close up for the season on the 23rd. So if you missed this year, don’t worry. He’ll be back open in 2020 for the holiday shopping season.

Visit the Tyler Newkirk Craft Company website here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

West Haven Christmas shop

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "West Haven Christmas shop"

New Haven boy shot while on vacation in Puerto Rico is now back home

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven boy shot while on vacation in Puerto Rico is now back home"

New Haven PD: One person shot on Daggett Street

Storm Team 8 Weather /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven PD: One person shot on Daggett Street"

Water main break closes Ellis Road in East Haven

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Water main break closes Ellis Road in East Haven"

Yale suspends officer involved in shooting of unarmed couple in Hamden

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Yale suspends officer involved in shooting of unarmed couple in Hamden"

Waterbury police, husband who lost wife warn against drunk driving during the holidays

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Waterbury police, husband who lost wife warn against drunk driving during the holidays"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss