West Haven commemorates attack on Pearl Harbor, those who gave ultimate sacrifice with virtual ceremony

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of West Haven held a virtual ceremony Monday to commemorate Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day and those lost in the attack 79 years ago.

The Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge in New Haven commemorates the attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii on this date in 1941. Monday the bridge was lit up in red, white, and blue for the occasion.

As part of the ceremonies, the City of West Haven held a virtual ceremony honoring the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.

An estimated 2,400 Americans died during Japan’s surprise attack on the U.S. Navy 79 years ago, including civilians. The event forcing the United States to ender World War Two.

As part of Monday’s remembrance ceremony, West Haven Mayor Nancy Rossi laid a wreath at the base of a memorial on the Veteran’s Walk of Honor in Bradley Point Park.

Florence Stoeber, the wife of the late Navy veteran Jack Stoeber, read the names of the 18 Connecticut servicemen who died in the attack. Members of the West Haven Fire Department tolled the department’s bell at the reading of each name.

Mayor Rossi said during the ceremony, “Those lost and the horrific memory of that day in 1941 are why we join Americans all over the world on December 7. National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. Thank you to the West Haven Veteran’s Council, and all of our veterans for your service to our nation”

During Governor Ned Lamont’s daily coronavirus response briefing Monday, he recognized Floyd Welch from East Lyme, the last CT survivor who was present at the attack on Pearl Harbor. Welch passed away this summer at 99-years-old.