West Haven community calls for answers in officer’s use of deadly force in shooting

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King fought for justice and that’s what some people will be calling for Monday morning in West Haven at a ceremony in his honor.

They are looking for justice in the case of a young man shot and killed by police in West Haven last Wednesday. A state Trooper fired seven shots into a car killing 19-year-old Mubarak Soulemane. That’s how it ended, but it began with Soulemane stealing a car at knifepoint in Norwalk, then leading police on a chase for almost 30 miles up Interstate 95. When Souleman finally was brought to a stop, police first tried a taser on him. It did not work. That’s when they used deadly force. His family is saying that was not necessary.

We showed the video to retired Fairfield Police Chief Gary MacNamara. Here is part of his reaction:

“The decision was made to use force, we’ll find out why that decision was made but to determine why seven shots versus five shots and why not more shots, why less shots, why one officer shot instead of the other officers, it’s really hard to make that determination,” MacNamara says.

Why any shots when he was surrounded by police? That is what Soulemane’s family is saying. They are expected to be at a Martin Luther King day event at New Haven’s First Calvary Baptist Church.

Also there will be the Reverend Doctor Franklin Richardson. He is the national Chairman of the National Action Network, the group set up by Reverend Al Sharpton in the 1990s to fight against police brutality in New York cases such as Abner Louima and Amadou Diallo.

It’s all happening at the church in West Haven led by another outspoken Reverend, Dr. Boise Kimber, and that event is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday.